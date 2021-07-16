Drone seen flying in Samba, Kathua; security forces on alert

Jammu: Security forces have been kept on alert following the sighting of ‘suspicious drones’ in two districts of Jammu region Thursday night.
“The locals have reported to the Police and other agencies that suspicious drones were noticed flying over Nandpur in Samba, and Hiranagar in Kathua,” a defense source said.
The defense source said that they had already kept the forces on alert following the use of drones in explosions in Jammu’s Technical Airport.
“The alertness of the security forces has been increased. Suspicious activity was reported last night by the vigilant locals,” the defense source said.
A senior Police officer said, “A drone was noticed over Nandpur area in Samba around 8:15 pm on Thursday and the Army fired 8 rounds at it. Later, it disappeared. The drone could be noticed due to blinking white lights.”
The Police officer said that the border areas and villages had been alerted and Village Defence Committees were working in coordination with Police and other agencies.
He said Nandpur is 8 to 9 km from the International Border.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, SSP Kathua R C Kotwal said, “ Locals noticed a light in the sky last night. It could be suspicious drone activity.”
A local source said that this suspicious drone activity was noticed close to the Jammu-Pathankot highway in Ward No 12 by a local when the drone was flying towards Dyala Chak and then towards Sarkar Plai, Hiranagar.