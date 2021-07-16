Drone seen flying in Samba, Kathua; security forces on alert

Jammu: Security forces have been kept on alert following the sighting of ‘suspicious drones’ in two districts of Jammu region Thursday night.

“The locals have reported to the Police and other agencies that suspicious drones were noticed flying over Nandpur in Samba, and Hiranagar in Kathua,” a defense source said.

The defense source said that they had already kept the forces on alert following the use of drones in explosions in Jammu’s Technical Airport.

“The alertness of the security forces has been increased. Suspicious activity was reported last night by the vigilant locals,” the defense source said.