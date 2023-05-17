Drowned youth’s body fished out from Tawi river

Jammu: Police today fished out the body of a youth who had drowned in Tawi river near Har-Ke-Pohri falling under the jurisdiction of police station Bagh-e-Bahu.

Police sources said that they learned that two youths have drowned in the Tawi river while taking a bath. Accordingly, the police team rushed to the spot, while the local divers were also mobilised to fish out the body of the drowned youth.

Police sources said that they could fish out one body of the drowned youth. The body has been shifted to the hospital for autopsy and other legal formalities.

“The second youth’s body could not be traced. It is yet not clear if they were two youths or only one has drowned,” they said. A case in this regard has been registered and further investigation into the matter has been initiated.