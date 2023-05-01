Drug addict arrested for abetting wife's suicide: SSP

“She had sustained a severe head injury and thereafter committed suicide by hanging herself from a tree in the lawns of her home in the darkness of night at late evening at 9 p.m. Thus, inquest culminated into FIR and accused was arrested,” he said quoting the police investigation.

The arrested person has been identified as Kulbir Singh resident of Nai Basti Supwal tehsil in Vijaypur of district Samba.

Besides, the SSP said that the inquest proceedings have been brought to a logical conclusion by Incharge Police Post Supwal Dr Divya Bharati under the supervision of SHO Samba Rajeshwar Singh, DySP Garu Ram Bhardwaj, and Additional SP Samba Surinder Choudhary.

SSP said, “All mysterious death cases in Samba district would be solved on priority and the accused involved would be arrested under the law. The accused used to beat up the victim for the last 19 or 20 years of marriage and on the same day when she ended her life by hanging herself from a tree, her husband had also beaten her up. She had a head injury.”