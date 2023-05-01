Drug addict arrested for abetting wife's suicide: SSP

Samba: Samba Police today claimed to have worked out a mysterious death case of a housewife Manjit Kour and arrested her drug-addict husband in abetment to suicide case.
Addressing a press conference in Samba, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Samba Benam Tosh said that inquest proceedings initiated under section 174 CrPC into the mysterious death of 38-year-old Manjit Kour of Supwal in Samba to ascertain the actual cause of death has been converted into FIR under sections 306 and 498-AIPC and the accused has been arrested and further investigation started.
He said that on March 8, 2020, information was received at Police Post Supwal regarding the suspicious death of Manjit Kour and upon this inquest was initiated, a postmortem was conducted, viscera was sent to FSL, and other legal formalities were completed.
Police had collected a medical report, FSL report, and sufficient evidence and concluded that the deceased Manjit Kour had committed suicide by hanging due to “abetment/physical torture committed by her drunkard husband who had brutally and mercilessly beaten her just before her death.”
“She had sustained a severe head injury and thereafter committed suicide by hanging herself from a tree in the lawns of her home in the darkness of night at late evening at 9 p.m. Thus, inquest culminated into FIR and accused was arrested,” he said quoting the police investigation.
The arrested person has been identified as Kulbir Singh resident of Nai Basti Supwal tehsil in Vijaypur of district Samba.
Besides, the SSP said that the inquest proceedings have been brought to a logical conclusion by Incharge Police Post Supwal Dr Divya Bharati under the supervision of SHO Samba Rajeshwar Singh, DySP Garu Ram Bhardwaj, and Additional SP Samba Surinder Choudhary.
SSP said, “All mysterious death cases in Samba district would be solved on priority and the accused involved would be arrested under the law. The accused used to beat up the victim for the last 19 or 20 years of marriage and on the same day when she ended her life by hanging herself from a tree, her husband had also beaten her up. She had a head injury.”