Ramban: Ramban police arrested a drug peddler after they recovered 36 grams of charas from his possession on Sunday.

Police sources said that during routine checking, a Police team of Ramsu police station intercepted a suspected person who acted suspiciously upon seeing the police and during frisking 36 grams of Charas was recovered from his possession.

Police said Abdul Waheed Wani son of Abdul Latief Wani resident of Chakka Sarbagni, tehsil Ramsu of Ramban district was arrested on the spot.