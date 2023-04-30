Drug peddler arrested with 175 kg poppy straw: Police

Ramban: A man was arrested after 175 kg poppy straw was recovered from his vehicle at a checkpoint in Chenani on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on Sunday, Police said.
It said that Police intercepted a Jammu-bound vehicle (PB10GK 4787) at Motor Shed Police check post in Chenani and during search recovered 175 kg poppy straw from the vehicle.
Police said that the driver of the vehicle identified as Amit Sharma, son of Suresh of Gohana, Sonipat, Haryana had been arrested.
It said that the vehicle involved in narcotics was also seized.
Police registered a case vide FIR No 75 of 2023 under section 8/15 of the NDPS Act at Police Station Chenani, Udhampur.