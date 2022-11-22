Drug peddler arrested with heroin in Kathua

Kathua: Police today claimed to have arrested a drug peddler with heroin in Kathua.

Based on an intelligence input, a police team from police station Kathua swung into action when they apprehended a person identified as Raj Kumar, son of Kuldeep Singh, resident of ward number 7, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar Sujanpur in Pathankot.

During his checking, police said that they recovered approximately 9.24 grams of heroin like narcotics from his possession. He was arrested and booked under FIR Number 446 of 2022 under section 8/21/22 NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station Kathua and further investigation is underway.