Jammu: A woman drug peddler was arrested with 3-kg cannabis from Jammu Railway Station on Tuesday.

Police said that the woman peddler, identified as Mahatrin Bai, 65, resident of Chhattisgarh was caught after noticing her suspicious movement at Railway Station after reaching Jammu from her native place i.e., Chhattisgarh by train.

Police team recovered 3-kg Cannabis from her possession following which a case was registered against her under NDPS Act at the concerned Police Station, police added.