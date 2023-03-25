Dulloo visits Seed Multiplication Farm Chinore, inspects functioning

Dulloo directed the farm management to devise a strategy to minimize the yield gaps and focus on up gradation of the farm on modern scientific lines with utilization of latest machinery and area expansion under irrigation to explore the full potential for seed production. He instructed the staff to work hard for achieving self sufficiency in HYV seed production of vegetable/fodder in addition to cereal crops.

ACS emphasized that departmental farms must act as demonstration models in the field of latest production practices for the farmers.