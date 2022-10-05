Dussehra, Ramnavmi celebrations held in Ramban

Ramban: The festival of Dussehra was celebrated in district Ramban by the Hindus of the district with religious fervor and gaiety.

The festival was celebrated with traditional gaiety with religious prayers ( Puja Archana) offered in different temples of the town.

An impressive function was organized by the Sanatan Dharam Sabha and Dussehra Celebration Committee, Ram Natak club Ramban, at Government Higher Secondary School Ground Ramban where effigies of Ravana, Meghnath, and Kumbkarn were erected.

In the function, hundreds of devotees and people belonging to other religions participated. On the occasion of Vijayadashami and foundation day of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteers (Swayamsevaks) also took out their traditional foot march (Path-sanchalan) in various areas of Ramban and displayed the skills of the self-defense.