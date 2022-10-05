Dussehra, Ramnavmi celebrations held in Ramban

Ramban: The festival of Dussehra was celebrated in district Ramban by the Hindus of the district with religious fervor and gaiety.
The festival was celebrated with traditional gaiety with religious prayers ( Puja Archana) offered in different temples of the town.
An impressive function was organized by the Sanatan Dharam Sabha and Dussehra Celebration Committee, Ram Natak club Ramban, at Government Higher Secondary School Ground Ramban where effigies of Ravana, Meghnath, and Kumbkarn were erected.
In the function, hundreds of devotees and people belonging to other religions participated. On the occasion of Vijayadashami and foundation day of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteers (Swayamsevaks) also took out their traditional foot march (Path-sanchalan) in various areas of Ramban and displayed the skills of the self-defense.
After the march, an assembly (Shakha) was held in which Zila Sanchalak Dr. Mohan Lal Sharma delivered a sermon (pravachan) before the audience.
Dr. Mohan Lal Sharma said that RSS has always been at the forefront of the national cause and the aim of establishing Bharat as “Vishwa Guru” is now not a distant dream.
Stressing on strengthening assemblies (Shakhas), he said the volunteers of RSS have more responsibility on their shoulders at present as the country is facing more challenges today than it was facing during pre-independence or post-independence days.
The function concluded with the burning of effigies of demon king Ravana, Megnath, and Kumbhkaran.
BJP District President, Rakesh Thakur, Rajput Sabha District President, Karan Dev Chib, and Vishwa Hindu Parishad(VHP) district president, Ashish Sharm were present on the occasion.
The district and Police administration had made elaborate security & other necessary arrangements for the smooth celebration of the festival.
DSP Ramban was seen personally supervising the security arrangements for conducting incident-free Dussehra.
Muslims extended happy Ramnavmi & Dussehra greetings to their Hindu brothers.