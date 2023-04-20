Eid-ul-Fitr: Inspection of mutton, chicken shops carried out in Jammu

Jammu: Joint team of JMC and the Sheep Husbandry Department today conducted a surprise inspection of mutton and poultry shops here in different parts of Jammu city to ensure the availability of wholesome, good quality mutton and mutton byproducts to the consumers on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The Corporation stated that on the directions of Commissioner, JMC, Rahul Yadav, a joint team of Jammu Municipal Corporation and doctors deputed by the Sheep Husbandry Department, under the supervision of Municipal Veterinary Officer Dr. Sushil Kumar Sharma, conducted a surprise inspection drive on the eve of Eid-ul-Fiter in different areas of Jammu City to ensure the sale of wholesome, good quality mutton and its byproducts to the consumers. The surprise drive was conducted in Talab Tillo, Bohri, Muthi, Bantalab, Paloura, Janipur, Amphalla, CPO Chowk, Narwal, Gandhi Nagar, Gangyal, Satwari etc.

During the drive, mutton shops, chicken shops and fish sellers were inspected and about 20 kg of substandard meat was seized and later on, disposed of properly. A fine to the tune of Rs 21,500 was recovered from the mutton sellers for selling unstamped, unhygienic and substandard stuff.