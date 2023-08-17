Emission free 100 premium e-buses to hit Jammu roads

Jammu: One hundred premium e-buses will hit the Jammu roads in a phased manner possibly from September.

The roads include Jammu City, and inter - city-district routes like, R S Pura, Akhnoor (Jammu District), Katra (Reasi District), Kathua and Udhampur roads.

Although the exact date is yet to be decided by the government, the process to operationalize 200 e-buses i.e., 100 each e-buses for Jammu as well as Srinagar has been initiated with trial-run under the Jammu Smart City Project and Srinagar Smart City Project.

“For these 200-premium e-buses roughly around Rs 800 crore would cost for 12 years. The payment shall be made to Tata Motors on KM basis under which Tata will procure, operate and maintain all the buses,” General Manager Finance, Jammu Smart City and Nodal Officer, e-Buses Project Jammu-Srinagar, Ashish Anand told Greater Kashmir.

Of these 100 e-buses, Anand said that they have two types of e-buses that would ply within Jammu City routes, and inter-city-district routes.