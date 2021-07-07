Entrepreneur By Compulsion| Lack of avenues force Electrical Engineer to become entrepreneur in Kishtwar

Jammu: Acting upon his dream to make a name in engineering field, Mashood Ahmad Gagroo, an electrical engineer by profession, during his career served abroad for five years and headed a team of engineers in East African Countries and then in prestigious hydro electricBaglihar Dam at Ramban District and various other reputed companies for years.

Gagroo belongs to the mountainous district of Kishtwar. He was dreaming to become a prominent engineer who would be serving in a top-ranking international company. However, the destination had something else in store for him.

After 23 years working as an electric engineer, his life came full circle as he started a fabrication and welding business in Kishtwar.