EPFO Jammu speeds up work to dispose off pension claims

“Another member Simranpreet Kaur who had worked in M/s Unique Sanitation and Outsourcing Services attended Office with a grievance that her employer had not approved her KYC (Bank Account) which she had uploaded through her UAN. Mukesh Kumar, Sr. SSA requested PF Commissioner, Rizwan Uddin that two visitors have a long pending grievance, who heard them personally and action was taken immediately.

The bank account of Ms Kaur was approved by the employer within ten minutes. E-nominations of Ms Simranpreet Kaur and Shri Pervinder Kumar were processed by Ms. Shilpi (DEO) within Office and got e-signed today.

Arif Ahmed Teli had visited the Office for filing of missing details in the member’s profile; Anita Devi attended the Office for KYC and the claim process. They were guided by Ms. Archana (DEO),” it added.