EPFO Jammu speeds up work to dispose off pension claims

Srinagar: Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Regional Office Jammu has introduced a system for faster disposal of pension claims.
A statement by the EFPO read, “ it is functioning in flexi hours to offload the work related to claims by capitalising on system speed. Saturday, being a holiday the system works faster and most of the SSSAs and AOs attended Office to clear the backlog. In the meanwhile, Prem Nath (PPO No. LDASR00031176) 95 years old visited the office along with his son Rampaul as he was not able to submit his digital life certificate. Archana (DEO) helped him submit a digital Life Certificate- Jeevan Praman in the Chamber of RPFC-I (being a holiday one system was available with a scanning device in RPFC’s room). “
“Another member Simranpreet Kaur who had worked in M/s Unique Sanitation and Outsourcing Services attended Office with a grievance that her employer had not approved her KYC (Bank Account) which she had uploaded through her UAN. Mukesh Kumar, Sr. SSA requested PF Commissioner, Rizwan Uddin that two visitors have a long pending grievance, who heard them personally and action was taken immediately.
The bank account of Ms Kaur was approved by the employer within ten minutes. E-nominations of Ms Simranpreet Kaur and Shri Pervinder Kumar were processed by Ms. Shilpi (DEO) within Office and got e-signed today.
Arif Ahmed Teli had visited the Office for filing of missing details in the member’s profile; Anita Devi attended the Office for KYC and the claim process. They were guided by Ms. Archana (DEO),” it added.