EPFO Regional Office Jammu settles 28 pension claims

Srinagar: EPFO Regional Office, Jammu has initiated the process of settlement of pension claims from the offices of Jammu and Kashmir itself.
In some of the cases pension is being disbursed to widow and family members of even such members in respect of which pension contribution equivalent to one month pension has been remitted by employer.
The office settled a total of 28 pension claims in Jammu with initial arrears in the month of August 2022.
“Pension claims were settled in r/o Rinku Kumar – Geeta Devi (widow), with the monthly pension amount being Rs. 1961/- Pension claim has also been settled in r/o Vijay Kumar Koul with monthly pension amount being Rs. 4219 /-. Pension claim has also been settled in r/o Rajni Dhar with the monthly pension amount being Rs.2801 /- who visited EPFO, Jammu today to collect the PPO. Another pension claim in r/o was settled in r/o Geeta Devi (widow), Shagun Verma (Daughter) and Saksham Verma (Son) with the monthly pension amount being Rs.2031 /-,Rs. 508/- and Rs. 508/- respectively. Pension claim has also been settled in r/o Surinder Kumar- Baby Devi (Widow), Divansh Kumar (Son), Vyansh Kumar (Son) with monthly pension amount being Rs.2466 /-, 617/-and 617/- respectively (sic),” a statement read.
“The Office has also processed cases of retirement pension claim in r/o of Shri Tota Ram with monthly pension being Rs.3784 /-, Shri Ram Paul with monthly pension being Rs. 3967/-, Smt. Vijay Laxmi with Rs. 3197/-, Shri. Bodh Raj with Rs. 3742/- and others,” it added.
“In this context, it is pertinent to mention that the monthly pension is available to members if they have ten or more years of service under Employees’ Pension Scheme 1995 in one or more establishment(s). The eligible members may avail Superannuation Pension by applying online claim through their UAN Login after attainment of 58 years of age. Provision of monthly pension is also available to the family of EPS members in case of unfortunate demise of an EPS member while in service. The family member(s) may avail monthly pension by applying offline claim through employer of the deceased member,” the statement said.
“All the pensioners, who visited EPFO, Jammu expressed their pleasure and appreciated the efforts made to team EPFO, Jammu in disbursing their monthly pension and arrears before the close of month August , 2022,” it said.