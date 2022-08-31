EPFO Regional Office Jammu settles 28 pension claims

Srinagar: EPFO Regional Office, Jammu has initiated the process of settlement of pension claims from the offices of Jammu and Kashmir itself.

In some of the cases pension is being disbursed to widow and family members of even such members in respect of which pension contribution equivalent to one month pension has been remitted by employer.

The office settled a total of 28 pension claims in Jammu with initial arrears in the month of August 2022.

“Pension claims were settled in r/o Rinku Kumar – Geeta Devi (widow), with the monthly pension amount being Rs. 1961/- Pension claim has also been settled in r/o Vijay Kumar Koul with monthly pension amount being Rs. 4219 /-. Pension claim has also been settled in r/o Rajni Dhar with the monthly pension amount being Rs.2801 /- who visited EPFO, Jammu today to collect the PPO. Another pension claim in r/o was settled in r/o Geeta Devi (widow), Shagun Verma (Daughter) and Saksham Verma (Son) with the monthly pension amount being Rs.2031 /-,Rs. 508/- and Rs. 508/- respectively. Pension claim has also been settled in r/o Surinder Kumar- Baby Devi (Widow), Divansh Kumar (Son), Vyansh Kumar (Son) with monthly pension amount being Rs.2466 /-, 617/-and 617/- respectively (sic),” a statement read.