Establishing of Jammu’s largest Tulip Garden reviewed

Ramban: Commissioner Secretary, Floriculture, Parks and Gardens, Sheikh Fayaz Ahmed, today visited Sanasar to review progress on establishment of Jammu's biggest Tulip garden by the Department of Floriculture, Parks and Gardens at Sanasar.
Director, Floriculture Parks and Gardens, Jatinder Singh, Joint Director Floriculture, Sunil Singh, Executive Engineer, Floriculture, DK Kaith, Floriculture Officer, Jammu Ishtiaq Ahmed, Assistant Floriculture Officers Udhampur and Doda besides other officers of the department accompanied the Commissioner Secretary during the visit.
Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Secretary informed that largest Tulip Garden of Jammu province is coming up at Sanasar in Ramban district on 40 Kanal area at an estimated cost of Rs.691.20 lakh by March next year.
Commissioner Secretary also informed that as many as three lakh Tulip bulbs will be imported from Holland for whose initial storage a cold storage facility will also be constructed.