Establishing of Jammu’s largest Tulip Garden reviewed

Ramban: Commissioner Secretary, Floriculture, Parks and Gardens, Sheikh Fayaz Ahmed, today visited Sanasar to review progress on establishment of Jammu's biggest Tulip garden by the Department of Floriculture, Parks and Gardens at Sanasar.

Director, Floriculture Parks and Gardens, Jatinder Singh, Joint Director Floriculture, Sunil Singh, Executive Engineer, Floriculture, DK Kaith, Floriculture Officer, Jammu Ishtiaq Ahmed, Assistant Floriculture Officers Udhampur and Doda besides other officers of the department accompanied the Commissioner Secretary during the visit.