Estates Deptt daily wagers continue protest

Jammu: Estates Department daily wagers today continued their protest for 18th day demanding their regularisation.

In this protest, the protesting men and women daily wagers chanted slogans in support of their demands with utensils.

The protesters said that, “The government should regularize the daily wagers as per the previous cabinet decision.”

“We have crossed the upper age limit and our demand is not accepted and the Union Territory administration should regularize us,” said one of the daily wagers.