‘Ex-militant absconding for 19 years arrested in Kishtwar’

Jammu: An absconding former militant, evading arrest for the last 19 years, was arrested in the mountainous district of Kishtwar on Saturday.

This was the third such arrest of an absconding former militant in Kishtwar during the fortnight.

A Police spokesman said that the former militant was arrested during raids on suspected locations.

He said that the arrested absconding ex-militant, identified as Dulla alias Jameel, son of Ghulam Bakerwal of Arnas, Reasi at present Kundwar Chhatroo, Kishtwar was wanted in a case FIR No 38/2002 under Section 435/120B of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) and 7/27 IA Act registered at Police Station Chhatroo.

Following arrest, he was produced before the court of the Principal District and Sessions Judge Bhaderwah and later, as per the court orders, was lodged in judicial custody.