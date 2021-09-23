Executive Engineer suspended for mismanagement of oxygen plants in GMC Jammu

The order said that the inquiry should be conducted by the Divisional Commissioner (Works), Public Works (R&B) Department and the charge sheet be provided in due course of time.

During the period of suspension, the order says, “The officer should remain attached with the office of Divisional Commissioner (Works), PW (R&B), Department, J&K, Srinagar.”

Meanwhile, Incharge Superintending Engineer (Mechanical) Engineering Department, Circle, Jammu, Rajiv Gupta would hold the charge of Executive Engineer (Mechanical) post, Medical Hospital and Central Heating, Jammu in addition to his own duties till further orders.