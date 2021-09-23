Executive Engineer suspended for mismanagement of oxygen plants in GMC Jammu

Jammu: An Incharge Executive Engineer (Mechanical) of Government Medical College and Hospital has been placed under suspension by the Public Works (Road and Building) Department for mismanagement, delay in execution and installation of oxygen plants in Jammu.
“Pending inquiry, Incharge Executive Engineer (Mechanical), GMC&H and Central Heating Division, Jammu, Bodh Raj is placed under suspension with immediate effect,” an order of Public Works (R&B) Department, Additional Secretary, Shahid Mahmood reads.
The order said that the inquiry should be conducted by the Divisional Commissioner (Works), Public Works (R&B) Department and the charge sheet be provided in due course of time.
During the period of suspension, the order says, “The officer should remain attached with the office of Divisional Commissioner (Works), PW (R&B), Department, J&K, Srinagar.”
Meanwhile, Incharge Superintending Engineer (Mechanical) Engineering Department, Circle, Jammu, Rajiv Gupta would hold the charge of Executive Engineer (Mechanical) post, Medical Hospital and Central Heating, Jammu in addition to his own duties till further orders.