Exhibition on rare manuscripts organised in Jammu

“We organized a special exhibition on the rare Manuscripts in Devnagri, Sharda, Persian and Gurmukhi scripts,” said an official from the department.

Officials said that Mahabharata, Samvat 1853 (weighing 22 KG), Roop Bhawani Rahashyopdesh (Sharda Manuscript) were special attractions of the exhibition.

To witness the historic scripts, a large number of schools and colleges students from across Jammu were invited to the museum for familiarisation and awareness about Dogra Art and Culture, the official said.

“A number of schools have visited the Museum where they have shown keen interest in manuscripts, objects and artifacts which are on display inside the museum,” the official said.