Exhibition on rare manuscripts organised in Jammu

Jammu: The Department of Archives, Archaeology and Museum J&K today organised a special exhibition on rare Manuscripts in Devnagri, Sharda, Persian and Gurmukhi scripts to mark the celebration of world heritage day.
In order to spread awareness about art, culture and heritage of a place, Dogra Art Museum, Jammu which is the vanguard of Art and Culture of Dogra Pride celebrated the World Heritage Week with vigor and enthusiasm.
“We organized a special exhibition on the rare Manuscripts in Devnagri, Sharda, Persian and Gurmukhi scripts,” said an official from the department.
Officials said that Mahabharata, Samvat 1853 (weighing 22 KG), Roop Bhawani Rahashyopdesh (Sharda Manuscript) were special attractions of the exhibition.
To witness the historic scripts, a large number of schools and colleges students from across Jammu were invited to the museum for familiarisation and awareness about Dogra Art and Culture, the official said.
“A number of schools have visited the Museum where they have shown keen interest in manuscripts, objects and artifacts which are on display inside the museum,” the official said.
They said that “The children of various schools are taken for a guided tour of various galleries of the museum where they are made aware of history and significance of various Art objects by well trained guides.”
The event is being closely monitored and supervised by Assistant Director Archives, Archaeology and Museum, Jammu, Dr. Sangeeta Sharma.