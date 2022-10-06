Family demands impartial probe in CRPF jawan’s mysterious death

Ramban: A CRPF jawan, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Punjab, was laid to rest with full honours at his native village Kharwan ,Ramsu in Ramban district on Thursday morning.

Official sources said CRPF , jawan Waseem Afzal 34 son of Mohammad Afzal a resident of Kharwan village of Ramsu, was reportedly went missing from Mirthal Pathankot in Punjab on September 25 while he was returning home from his place of posting in Jharkhand.

His last phone location was also traced in Mirthal , Pathankot Punjab. Since then his whereabouts were not known to his family.