Family demands impartial probe in CRPF jawan’s mysterious death

Ramban: A CRPF jawan, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Punjab, was laid to rest with full honours at his native village Kharwan ,Ramsu in Ramban district on Thursday morning.
Official sources said CRPF , jawan Waseem Afzal 34 son of Mohammad Afzal a resident of Kharwan village of Ramsu, was reportedly went missing from Mirthal Pathankot in Punjab on September 25 while he was returning home from his place of posting in Jharkhand.
His last phone location was also traced in Mirthal , Pathankot Punjab. Since then his whereabouts were not known to his family.
A missing report was also filed by the family members in Punjab.
Family members of the deceased jawan said his body was recovered from agriculture fields in the Mirthal area of Punjab on Wednesday.
After completion of legal and medical formalities, the mortal remains of the jawan reached his native village Kharwan Ramsu early hours of Thursday.
Before the burial, a wreath-laying ceremony was organised by the CRPF to pay homage to the deceased jawan.
Sources said hundreds of people joined the last rites of the jawan .
Relatives of the deceased jawan have appealed to the administration and top brass of CRPF for an impartial probe into the mysterious death.
Punjab Police have started inquest proceedings to ascertain the cause of his death, the relatives of the deceased informed.