Farmer income will double by 2022: Jitendra Singh

Jammu: Union Minister of State Science and Technology, Earth Sciences and PMO, Jitendra Singh Sunday said that the income of the farmers would double by year 2022.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that speaking as a chief guest at the concluding ceremony of a five-day Northern India Regional Agriculture Fair 2021 at SKUAST, Jammu, Singh said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country was witnessing a golden period of agriculture and technological interventions, research and innovation and under his leadership the farmers income would double by 2022. He said that the Centre was giving special impetus to agriculture startups.

Singh said that the PM was serious towards agriculture development in India and that could be judged with the fact that two new ministries – Jal Shakti and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship – had been created only to promote agriculture and doubling the farmers’ income by 2022.