Farmer income will double by 2022: Jitendra Singh
Jammu: Union Minister of State Science and Technology, Earth Sciences and PMO, Jitendra Singh Sunday said that the income of the farmers would double by year 2022.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that speaking as a chief guest at the concluding ceremony of a five-day Northern India Regional Agriculture Fair 2021 at SKUAST, Jammu, Singh said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country was witnessing a golden period of agriculture and technological interventions, research and innovation and under his leadership the farmers income would double by 2022. He said that the Centre was giving special impetus to agriculture startups.
Singh said that the PM was serious towards agriculture development in India and that could be judged with the fact that two new ministries – Jal Shakti and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship – had been created only to promote agriculture and doubling the farmers’ income by 2022.
He said that one of its important links was the recently launched Heli-Borne Survey Technology for groundwater management and to map groundwater resources in arid regions for drinking and agricultural purposes.
Singh said that the agriculture and farm production had been revolutionised in India under the current government which was evident from the various initiatives taken by the government for the welfare of farmers like the Soil Health Card, Neem Coated Urea, PM Fasal Bima Yojana, PM Kissan Sammaan, e-Nam, PM Kissan Maandhan Yojana that had not only empowered the agriculture sector financially ad resourcefully but also given an esteem and respect to the farmers which was lacking earlier.