Farooq dismayed over inordinate delay in rehabilitation

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah on Saturday castigated the administration for, what he said, “turning deaf ear to the woes” of fire victims from Paddar where a massive fire gutted their dwelling in the intervening night of October 27 and 28.

Expressing concern over the slack attitude of the government in ensuring timely relief and compensation to the more than a dozen fire affected families of Chag, Gandhari, Paddar, Dr Farooq said, “It has been a month since the fateful incident, so far the victims haven't got any compensation and relief. The victims are entitled to financial relief under various Central and UT sector welfare schemes. These victim families have been pushed to penury due to the killer fire. The very idea of compensation is defeated if it is not paid on time. I hope the government will prioritize the disbursal of funds to the affected families.”

He further added that the government must provide free ration to families for six months and make adequate arrangements for their stay in these winter months.