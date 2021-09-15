Farooq visits T S Wazir’s residence, expresses solidarity with bereaved

A statement of NC issued here said that accompanied by NC Provincial President, Jammu, Devender Singh Rana, Abdullah paid tributes to Wazir, recalling his contribution in strengthening NC and said that the vacuum created with his death was hard to fill.

He expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and prayed for the peace to the departed soul.

Later Abdullah also visited the residence of Provincial Vice President Jammu S Darshan Singh Azad at R S Pura and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family and participated in his Antim Ardas.

Meanwhile, Abdullah expressed grief over the demise of the wife of noted businessman and ex-president of Jamiat-e-Hamdania late Ghulamuddin Gani.

A separate statement of NC issued here said that sharing in the grief of the bereaved family, particularly Abdul Rasheed Gani, Farooq Ahmed Gani and Ghulam Jeelani Gani, Abdullah prayed for the peace to the departed soul and forbearance with the bereaved family.

Senior NC leaders Ali Muhammad Sagar, Mustufa Kamal, Nasir Aslam Wani and others also extended condolences to the bereaved family.