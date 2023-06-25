Father murdered by son, his 3 accomplices in Reasi: Police

Ramban: In a shocking incident, the son along with other companions killed his father, disposed of the dead body, and to escape from the clutches of law, cooked a story to mislead the Police that his father went missing.

Police sources said on 30 March, Dalip Singh son of Gopi Chand resident of Tote tehsil, Bhomag, Reasi lodged a written complaint at Police Station Reasi stating that his brother Paramjeet Singh had gone missing from Reasi on 27 March.

They said accordingly a missing report was entered in the Daily Diary of the Police Station Reasi and the investigation was started by Reasi Police to trace the missing person.

However during the inquiry using human as well as technical support the police rounded up a few suspects and it was found that Paramjeet Singh was murdered by his real son Vikas Thakur and some other accomplices.