Father murdered by son, his 3 accomplices in Reasi: Police
Ramban: In a shocking incident, the son along with other companions killed his father, disposed of the dead body, and to escape from the clutches of law, cooked a story to mislead the Police that his father went missing.
Police sources said on 30 March, Dalip Singh son of Gopi Chand resident of Tote tehsil, Bhomag, Reasi lodged a written complaint at Police Station Reasi stating that his brother Paramjeet Singh had gone missing from Reasi on 27 March.
They said accordingly a missing report was entered in the Daily Diary of the Police Station Reasi and the investigation was started by Reasi Police to trace the missing person.
However during the inquiry using human as well as technical support the police rounded up a few suspects and it was found that Paramjeet Singh was murdered by his real son Vikas Thakur and some other accomplices.
A case was registered at Police Station Reasi and on the directions of SSP Amit Gupta special police teams headed by DySP, headquarters, and SHO, Police Station Reasi were formed to arrest the accused persons involved in the murder.
They said after conducting a series of raids at several places the Reasi Police arrested the accused persons Vikas Thakur, Paramjeet Singh resident of Tote Tehsil -Bhomag, Vipan Kumar son of Rattan Lal Bhagat resident of Kotli Manotrian, and Sushil Chander son of Sansar Chand resident of Chorakote Teh- Bhomag Distt-Reasi.
Police said during the sustained questioning and interrogation the trio disclosed that they along with another companion Seeta Ram son of Sansar Chand resident of Chorakote with common and criminal intention killed Paramjeet Singh on 27 March and buried the dead body near the Serla Bhaga area of Reasi.
Later a Police team led by SHO, Reasi, Inspector Vijay, and FSL experts reached the spot where the body was buried and was identified by the accused persons.
They said the body was exhumed in the presence of the executive magistrate.
After completing all the medical formalities the dead body of the deceased was sent to Government Medical College and Hospital Jammu for medical opinion by the experts.
SSP Reasi, Amit Gupta said that three accused persons were arrested so far and further investigation in the case is going on to find the motive behind the murder of Paramjeet Singh and more arrests in the case cannot be ruled out.
A case FIR NO. 133 of 2023 under section 302/368/342/109/34 IPC stands registered at Police Station Reasi for further investigations.