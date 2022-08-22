Father, son die in Batote house collapse

Baldev Raj and his son Bunty are feared dead”. Source said at Chowri area in Sanasar a man and his son died when they were erecting a log under a wooden beam to repair their Kucha house this night.

The dead were identified as Baldev Chand,40 and his son, Bunty,9. His other son, Ravinder,10 was injured. He was taken to nearby Health Sub-Centre where his condition stated out of danger.

Police teams and locals rushed to the spot, shifted the other family members to safer places and extricated dead bodies from the debris. More details are awaited.