Father-son duo attacked with sharp-edged weapons at Poni Chak

Jammu: Unidentified criminals last night attacked a shop owner and his father with sharp-edged weapons here in Jammu leaving both wounded in Poni Chak area.

The injured person namely Ravinder Singh claimed that he was in his shop when three armed people attacked him with sharp edged weapons.

“We – I and my father namely Sucha Singh – were in the shop when we were attacked. I managed to flee from the shop and take shelter in a house nearby. However, before the police team could come, the accused had fled,” he said.

He said that they were hospitalised by the locals. Meanwhile, police have launched a hunt against the attackers following the registration of a case in the matter.