Father-son duo dies in Reasi landslide

Jammu: A man and his son died Wednesday night when they came under a landslide in a remote area in the Reasi district following a heavy downpour.
Police said that Muhammad Shafi and his son Abdul Rashid were heading toward the forest area to collect firewood when they came under a landslide triggered by heavy rains at Thillu, Arnas.
“The father-son duo came under the slide and died on the spot while another person escaped with minor injuries,” Police said.
The locals started rescue operations and evacuated the injured to the hospital for treatment.