Jammu: A man and his son were washed away in a strong current of water in the flooded stream at Panjgrain area in Ramnagar.

Police said that Dewan Chand and his son were going to attend a marriage ceremony when they tried to cross the flooded stream.

However, they could not cross the stream due to strong water current. Immediately, locals, Police, and State Disaster Response Force team rushed to the spot, but they could not find the drowned duo.