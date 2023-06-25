Felicitation programme to honour UPSC qualifiers from Sikh community held in Jammu

Jammu: The NGO SUPPORT in collaboration with International Sikh Confederation (ISC) Chandigarh organised a felicitation programme in Jammu to recognise and honour the young qualifiers from UPSC and State civil services examination 2022 from Sikh community.

The function was attended by retired Capt. Bana Singh (PVSM awardee) as Chief Guest and Dr. Anil K Padha Social reformist and former Secretary Red Cross Society Jammu as guest of honour.

Bana Singh in his address congratulated all the aspirants who qualified UPSC and State Civil Exams 2022 and extended good wishes for their career ahead.

Anil K Padha while addressing the gathering appreciated the hard work of the young aspirants and advised them to perform their duties without fear or favor.

Dr Navneet Kaur Chairperson NGO SUPPORT in her welcome address congratulated the UPSC qualifiers for their success and motivating and inspiring stories for the coming generations too.