Felicitation programme to honour UPSC qualifiers from Sikh community held in Jammu

Jammu: The NGO SUPPORT in collaboration with International Sikh Confederation (ISC) Chandigarh organised a felicitation programme in Jammu to recognise and honour the young qualifiers from UPSC and State civil services examination 2022 from Sikh community.
The function was attended by retired Capt. Bana Singh (PVSM awardee) as Chief Guest and Dr. Anil K Padha Social reformist and former Secretary Red Cross Society Jammu as guest of honour.
Bana Singh in his address congratulated all the aspirants who qualified UPSC and State Civil Exams 2022 and extended good wishes for their career ahead.
Anil K Padha while addressing the gathering appreciated the hard work of the young aspirants and advised them to perform their duties without fear or favor.
Dr Navneet Kaur Chairperson NGO SUPPORT in her welcome address congratulated the UPSC qualifiers for their success and motivating and inspiring stories for the coming generations too.
Retd Col Jagtar Singh Multani, Secretary General International Sikh confederation also spoke and accorded warm welcome to the achievers. He also gave a brief report on the working of ISC and assured all support to the upcoming aspirants even from the remotest corners of J&K and Punjab to enable them to fulfill their dreams.
The achievers who were honourd on the occasion included Gurvinder Kaur, Harjot Singh, Manjyot Singh, Havir Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Parsanjeet Kaur, Hirdeyjeet Singh, Pardeep Singh Sudan, Prabjot Singh, Barleen Kaur, Namneet Singh, Jagteshwar Singh, Dr Irwin Kaur, Amarjeet Singh and Poonardeep Singh.
In the end, a vote of thanks was presented to the jam packed audience in hotel Anuthan by Sher Jagjit Singh, Executive Member, ISC and he also appreciated Dr Navneet Kaur, Founder and Chairperson, SUPPORT NGO for organising such an event which encouraged the Civil Services Exam qualifiers with their remarkable success for the Sikh community of J&K and Punjab and lauded her extraordinary efforts.
Dr Navneet Kaur in her closing address thanked all the dignitaries and qualifiers. She appealed to qualifying officers to set an example in the field of public administration by delivering ethical and time-bound services to the underserved and underprivileged section of society by delivering GOI schemes and services meant for society especially the marginalised and weaker section of society. She also took a pledge from qualifying officers to support at least one deserving person for their studies and competitive examinations preparations.