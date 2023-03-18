Festival of light, Sahaja Yoga mark celebrations at Kartavya Path

Jammu: A unique amalgam of festival of lights, cultural programmes, spiritual technique of Sahaja Yoga to attain self-realisation marked the birth centenary celebrations of Mataji Shri Nirmala Devi by "The Life Eternal Trust” at Kartavya Path, New Delhi.
Being organised by “The Life Eternal Trust”, as an expression of love for Her Holiness Mataji in connection with her ensuing 100th birth anniversary, the festival of lights (Deepotsav) was inaugurated at Kartavya Path on Friday.
'The Life Eternal Trust' is a Sahaja Yoga institution that aims to invoke consciousness, awareness and spiritual evolution in people. Thousands of Sahaja Yogis from across the world participated in the event.
As per a news report by a private news channel News18, 'Deepotsav' has been organised as the Sahaja Yoga – ‘The Life Eternal Trust’ of Delhi is celebrating the birth centenary of Her Holiness Mataji Shri Nirmala Devi. This (celebration) comes at a time when the followers of Mataji and her technique have prepared to honour her as her 100th birth anniversary approaches on March 21.
Pradeep Chauhan Coordinator “The Life Eternal Trust”, while speaking on this occasion, stated, “We are celebrating the centenary birth anniversary of Shri Mataji by organising the events viz., Sahaja Yoga, cultural programme, interaction with self (self-realisation) through spiritual means or meditation, at Kartavya Path. In this programme, Sahaja Yogis and artists from 40-45 countries of the world participated and contributed their bit.”
“Sahaja Yoga is the only way the world can achieve peace and harmony,” said Trustee Ruhi Talwar.
Sahaja Yoga founder (Mataji- the mother) is known for awakening Kundalini – the inbuilt subtle energy present in all human beings - the activation of which can help in self-realization. This was shared by Sahaja Yogis from across the world at Kartavya Path.
Shri Mataji was born on spring equinox (the time when the sun crosses the earth's equator) of March 21, 1923 in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh.
It is believed that while meditating on the problems of humanity on the shores of Nargol, India, Shri Mataji awakened the mankind's collective energy centres of Sahastrara and developed the meditation technique of Sahaja Yoga, the channel reported.
Sahaja Yoga is a meditation technique necessary to experience self-realisation and sustain it.