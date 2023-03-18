Festival of light, Sahaja Yoga mark celebrations at Kartavya Path

Jammu: A unique amalgam of festival of lights, cultural programmes, spiritual technique of Sahaja Yoga to attain self-realisation marked the birth centenary celebrations of Mataji Shri Nirmala Devi by "The Life Eternal Trust” at Kartavya Path, New Delhi.

Being organised by “The Life Eternal Trust”, as an expression of love for Her Holiness Mataji in connection with her ensuing 100th birth anniversary, the festival of lights (Deepotsav) was inaugurated at Kartavya Path on Friday.

'The Life Eternal Trust' is a Sahaja Yoga institution that aims to invoke consciousness, awareness and spiritual evolution in people. Thousands of Sahaja Yogis from across the world participated in the event.