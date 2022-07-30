Fighter pilot Advitiya Bal cremated with full military honours at RS Pura village

Jammu: Indian Air Force (IAF) Flight Lt Advitiya Bal was today cremated with full military honour at his native village in RS Pura in presence of thousands of villagers and prominent people.
Flight Lt Advitiya Bal and Wing Commander M Rana were killed in a fighter jet MiG-21 crash at Barmer in Rajasthan recently.
The mortal remains of Advitiya Bal were brought to Jammu after legal formalities by the IAF and they were taken to his native village in RS Pura and the youths on their motorbikes took out a rally in honour of the deceased IAF Flight Lietenant.
The brave IAF fighter pilot was cremated in presence of thousands of people from various villages and many were in tears.
Thousands of people visited the village and they had come to express their sympathy with the bereaved family members.
Expressing his regret over the incident, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has reached out to Twitter to pay his condolences to the bereaved.
“Flight Lieutenant Advitiya Bal was a budding fighter pilot from Jammu. In this moment of grief, my thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families,” Sinha said