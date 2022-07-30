Fighter pilot Advitiya Bal cremated with full military honours at RS Pura village

Jammu: Indian Air Force (IAF) Flight Lt Advitiya Bal was today cremated with full military honour at his native village in RS Pura in presence of thousands of villagers and prominent people.

Flight Lt Advitiya Bal and Wing Commander M Rana were killed in a fighter jet MiG-21 crash at Barmer in Rajasthan recently.

The mortal remains of Advitiya Bal were brought to Jammu after legal formalities by the IAF and they were taken to his native village in RS Pura and the youths on their motorbikes took out a rally in honour of the deceased IAF Flight Lietenant.