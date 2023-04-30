Fire breaks out at under-construction building of AIIMS Vijaypur

Jammu: Fire broke out in an under-construction building at AIIMS Vijaypur in Samba this evening.

The reason for the blaze was not known, but the administration alarmed the fire and emergency department following which several fire tenders rushed to the spot of the fire incident.

An official said that the firefighters doused the fire after several minutes in one of the buildings that had caught flames.

“No one was wounded in the incident,” said the official, saying that they have started an investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire incident.