Fire breaks out in one of Civil Secretariat Jammu offices

Jammu: An accidental fire on Wednesday broke out in one of the office rooms of a government department located inside the Civil Secretariat premises in Jammu.
An official told Greater Kashmir that “the fire broke out during morning hours probably due to a short circuit in one of the rooms of a government department on first floor situated close to NIC and Treasury office in the Civil Secretariat in Jammu.”
“Even as the fire engulfed the room, the officials were able to protect the record files and shifted them timely to a safer place,” said the official, adding that a fire emergency team which was already in the secretariat premises rushed to the spot and doused the flames.
The official said that the fire gutted a computer, six to seven tables, roof sealing, windows, door and some damages also occurred in the adjoining rooms. Inquest proceedings in this regard have been initiated to ascertain the cause of the fire.
However, it is part of the investigation whether it was a short circuit or not, the official added.