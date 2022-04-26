First shockwave therapy camp to treat patients with chronic pain organised in Jammu

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir's health department has introduced a modern technique for palliative and geriatric care via shockwave therapy to treat patients with chronic pain and organised its first camp in the city, officials said on Tuesday.

Explaining the shockwave therapy, they said that shock of different frequencies and intensity is delivered to the affected part to give relief from pain in the neck, back and limbs and pelvis.

"A shock wave therapy camp was organised at the pain clinic of the government hospital at Gandhinagar in Jammu city where people of different age groups underwent the therapy on Monday," a senior official of the health department said.