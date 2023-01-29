Fisheries department gears up to tap huge potential of Ranjit Sagar reservoir

Jammu: Director Fisheries, J&K, Mohammad Farooq Dar, today conducted an extensive tour of Ranjit Sagar Reservoir to monitor the progress of development of Reservoir Fisheries in the reservoir.
The Director also reviewed the implementation of the various Fisheries developmental schemes being implemented in the area. It was given out that presently, the area under reservoir fisheries in the UT is estimated at about Rs 0.07 lakh hectares and with the constant addition of new Hydel power projects/ impoundments this area is likely to further increase in the coming years.
The Department has established Reservoir Fisheries in Ranjit Sagar Reservoir and its area falls in three states namely Punjab, J&K UT and Himachal Pradesh.
The Reservoir has a total area of about 10400 ha out of which about 5500 ha falls in the territory of J&K in District Kathua.
The Assistant Director Fisheries, Kathua apprised the Director that the department has auctioned the fishing rights of the said water body under open auction/e auction under certain terms and conditions amenable for implementation of the conservation measures required for development of reservoir fisheries.
The Department has realised revenue of Rs 121 lakh through e auctioning of the said reservoir during 2021-22 and about 70-80 tons of fish is expected to be extracted from the reservoir during the current year.
The Director impressed that the fish production in the reservoir can be increased considerably through planned, sustainable and scientific management of reservoirs.
To tap the untapped potential of the Ranjit Sagar reservoir the Department has submitted a proposal to Government under the Project “Integrated Development of Reservoirs” which envisages the adequate stocking material for reservoir stocking besides having a provision of backward and forward linkages in the form of fish breeding infrastructure, landing centre, refrigerated vehicles, sale outlets for marketing etc.