Fisheries department gears up to tap huge potential of Ranjit Sagar reservoir

The Department has established Reservoir Fisheries in Ranjit Sagar Reservoir and its area falls in three states namely Punjab, J&K UT and Himachal Pradesh.

The Reservoir has a total area of about 10400 ha out of which about 5500 ha falls in the territory of J&K in District Kathua.

The Assistant Director Fisheries, Kathua apprised the Director that the department has auctioned the fishing rights of the said water body under open auction/e auction under certain terms and conditions amenable for implementation of the conservation measures required for development of reservoir fisheries.

The Department has realised revenue of Rs 121 lakh through e auctioning of the said reservoir during 2021-22 and about 70-80 tons of fish is expected to be extracted from the reservoir during the current year.