Flag banner making competition organised

Udhampur: Department of Geography of Government College for Women, Udhampur organized Flag Banner Making Competition of G- 20 nations.

A total number six groups of 37 students from 3rd semester participated in the competition. Group 3rd secured first position, Group 2 bagged 2nd and 3rd position bagged by Group 1st.

Prof Mulraj, Department of Urdu was the Chief Guest of the event organised under the guidance of Principal of the College, Prof. Anjali Mahajan. She congratulated the winners and appreciated the organizers for hosting this wonderful event. He also emphasised on organising more such programmes for the benefit of the students and achieving the aim of the education.

The panel of judges consisted of Prof. Tania Akhter (HOD English), Prof. Meena Gupta (Dept of English) and Prof Shushma Kumari (HOD Dogri).