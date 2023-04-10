FLORICULTURE MISSION | CSIR-IIIM distributes quality planting material to farmers of Ramban

Ramban: CSIR Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (IIIM), Jammu in collaboration with Department of Agriculture, Ramban today organised a training and planting material distribution programme under CSIR Floriculture Mission.

The event was held under patronage of Dr Zabeer Ahmed, Director CSIR IIIM, Jammu at Mini Secretariat, Ramban. In the event 85 farmer beneficiaries from different areas of the district were imparted training on commercial cultivation and post harvest technologies for Cut and Loose flower cultivars.

The farmers were also provided the quality planting material of Gladiolus and hybrid marigold seed. At the outset of programme Dr. Ashwani Kumar, Chief Agriculture Officer, Ramban welcomed the chief guest Mussarat Islam, Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, Dr Shahid Rasool, Nodal Scientist, CSIR Floriculture Mission, Officers of the Department of Agriculture and participating farmers.

In his interaction with the participating farmers and the dignitaries present at the event Dr Shahid Rasool informed that among various initiatives of CSIR for farmer’s prosperity and regional development, CSIR Floriculture Mission is one such flagship programme being implemented throughout the country wherein area expansion under highly remunerative floriculture crops is being done for enhanced income generation for farmers and more opportunities of livelihood generation.