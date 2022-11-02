Fogging intensified in Jammu amid dengue surge

Jammu: As the dengue cases continue to mount in Jammu, the authorities have intensified fogging of the affected areas although the residents complained that no fogging has happened in some of the areas.

An official said that they have regularly conducted fogging in all the dengue infected areas of Jammu City.

“We are spraying and fogging thereafter to the people when we go out for fogging and make them aware about how to avoid water collection,” the officer said.