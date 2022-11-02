Fogging intensified in Jammu amid dengue surge

Jammu: As the dengue cases continue to mount in Jammu, the authorities have intensified fogging of the affected areas although the residents complained that no fogging has happened in some of the areas.
An official said that they have regularly conducted fogging in all the dengue infected areas of Jammu City.
“We are spraying and fogging thereafter to the people when we go out for fogging and make them aware about how to avoid water collection,” the officer said.
The officer said that they have conducted in all the wards although most cases are from Bakshi Nagar being slum areas. However, the locals in Jammu City have claimed that no fogging was done by the concerned department in their locality of Old City.
Meanwhile, Jammu region has recorded 173 dengue infected cases and Jammu district reported most cases i.e., 89 followed by Udhampur with 33 cases and Doda with 28 cases.
In Samba, the dengue cases were 11, 6 cases came from Kathua, three cases from Kishtwar one each from Poonch and Ramban whereas there was no dengue case in Reasi, Rajouri and Kashmir. Of 173 dengue infected cases in the region, 29 were children and 144 including 45 women were adults. A total of 17, 897 tests were conducted and 5602 were tested dengue infected till date in the region.