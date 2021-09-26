For Shivia Hangloo, civil services could be home calling
Jammu: She belongs to that generation of Kashmiri Pandits whose main connection to its roots in Kashmir is “through the eyes of parents and grandparents”.
No wonder, Shivia Hangloo’s yearning to go back to her ‘land of origin’ is quite strong.
This is why she envisions that her success in the civil service exams could be a “calling from her motherland – her very own divine Kashmir”.
Shivia cracked civil services exams, the result of which was announced by UPSC on September 24, second time in a row securing all-India rank 261.
“I aspire to be a transparent interface between the people and the government. I want to serve the people wherever I will be given an opportunity with honesty and dedication. If I get my home state, it will be wonderful, rather a dream come true,” Shivia told Greater Kashmir over phone from Chandigarh.
Her family originally hails from Hangalgund area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district and is currently residing at Roop Nagar in Jammu.
Shivia did her initial schooling from DPS Jammu and finished her senior secondary education from Chandigarh.
She passed her B Tech from PEC, Chandigarh, where she is presently with her parents.
“My father Rakesh Hangloo is Chief Manager SBI here and my mother is an employee with LIC. I was born in Jammu so there are no personal memories as such. Sadly, I have been to Kashmir only as a visitor. But, yes, I am emotionally connected to my motherland,” she says.
“The move to go for civil services was a well-thought one. I drew the motivation from my grandfather Durga Nath Hangloo who once aspired to be part of the civil services but could not make it due to difficult circumstances,” Shivia says.
“During my graduation, I worked with a private firm in Bangalore doing my internship and simultaneously working with an NGO in my college. Then I compared work in the private sector and the social sector. It was then when I got inclined towards this sector. I realised I wanted to work where I could get an opportunity to connect with society more. That was how civil services turned out to be my calling,” she says.
Once she took her call then for the first time she appeared in civil services in 2018 but could not clear her prelim.
“Last year was my second and successful attempt. I secured 20th rank in subsequent ‘reserve list’ wherein I was given an assignment in Indian Information Services. Since I was more inclined towards IAS, IFS (Indian Foreign Service) and IRS so this time again I appeared and improved my rank,” Shivia says.
Sociology was her optional subject as she found it as “familiar and interesting subject”.
“I did not get any coaching but had joined an online test series for optional subject. Most of the studies I did on my own at my place only,” Shivia says.
“Whatever assignment I get, I’ll give my 100 percent. I realise that we will be the face of the government so it should be affable, efficient and honest. I will try to innovate while serving people to broaden their reach. I have opted for J&K, my home cadre, as my first choice as well. But my objective and sincerity will remain the same everywhere,” Shivia says.