For Shivia Hangloo, civil services could be home calling

“I aspire to be a transparent interface between the people and the government. I want to serve the people wherever I will be given an opportunity with honesty and dedication. If I get my home state, it will be wonderful, rather a dream come true,” Shivia told Greater Kashmir over phone from Chandigarh.

Her family originally hails from Hangalgund area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district and is currently residing at Roop Nagar in Jammu.

Shivia did her initial schooling from DPS Jammu and finished her senior secondary education from Chandigarh.

She passed her B Tech from PEC, Chandigarh, where she is presently with her parents.

“My father Rakesh Hangloo is Chief Manager SBI here and my mother is an employee with LIC. I was born in Jammu so there are no personal memories as such. Sadly, I have been to Kashmir only as a visitor. But, yes, I am emotionally connected to my motherland,” she says.

“The move to go for civil services was a well-thought one. I drew the motivation from my grandfather Durga Nath Hangloo who once aspired to be part of the civil services but could not make it due to difficult circumstances,” Shivia says.

“During my graduation, I worked with a private firm in Bangalore doing my internship and simultaneously working with an NGO in my college. Then I compared work in the private sector and the social sector. It was then when I got inclined towards this sector. I realised I wanted to work where I could get an opportunity to connect with society more. That was how civil services turned out to be my calling,” she says.