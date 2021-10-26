Former SSP Hakumat Singh joins BJP

Jammu: Former SSP Hakumat Singh along with his supporters joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in presence of J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina at the BJP headquarter in Jammu.

A statement of BJP issued here said that welcoming the new entrants into the party fold, BJP J&K President Ravinder Raina said that it was BJP’s policy to serve all without any prejudice which was attracting people in large numbers to serve the society better.