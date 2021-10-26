Former SSP Hakumat Singh joins BJP

Jammu: Former SSP Hakumat Singh along with his supporters joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in presence of J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina at the BJP headquarter in Jammu.
A statement of BJP issued here said that welcoming the new entrants into the party fold, BJP J&K President Ravinder Raina said that it was BJP’s policy to serve all without any prejudice which was attracting people in large numbers to serve the society better.
“BJP has kept progressing with its agenda of nation building since the inception of Jana Sangh and followed perfect synchronisation between its words and actions,” he said.
Raina said that the party has full faith in the new entrants that they would serve the people.
He also congratulated the new entrants for making the great decision of joining BJP on the accession day.
Speaking on the occasion, Hakumat Singh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policy of ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwaas’ was the reason for attracting every rational person to BJP.
He expressed gratitude to the BJP leadership and said that he would promote the party while dedicatedly working for the society and the country.