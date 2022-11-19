Four people injured in road accident

Ramban: Four people sustained injuries after their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge at Diller Chatroo on Saturday.

Police sources said a private vehicle (Scorpio) bearing registration number JK03H-0092 met with an accident in the Diller area of Chatroo in which four people sustained injuries.

They were rushed to CHC Chatroo where after getting medical aid all four were shifted to District Hospital Kishtwar for specialized treatment.