Four people injured in road accident

Ramban: Four people sustained injuries after their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge at Diller Chatroo on Saturday.
Police sources said a private vehicle (Scorpio) bearing registration number JK03H-0092 met with an accident in the Diller area of Chatroo in which four people sustained injuries.
They were rushed to CHC Chatroo where after getting medical aid all four were shifted to District Hospital Kishtwar for specialized treatment.
They were identified as Ashiq son of Abdul Aziz, Abrar son of Farooq Ahmed, Touseeif son of Altaf Hussain, and Altaf Ahmed son of Abdul Rasheed all residents of Chatroo Kishtwar.
Hospital authorities said the condition of all the injured is out of danger.
SHO Police Station Chatroo, Inspector Parvaiz Ahmed Khanday confirmed the incident and said four persons sustained minor injuries in this accident.
He further said a case under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Chatroo, Kishtwar.