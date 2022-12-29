Fresh snowfall in upper reaches, light rain in plains across Ramban

Ramban: The higher reaches of Ramban district witnessed light snowfall at Nathatop, Jawahar Tunnel, and Mahu Mangit areas of Khari tehsil on Thursday.
Reports received from Nathtop, Mahu Mangit, Jawahar Tunnel, and Nowgam area of Banihal said one to two inches of snow was recorded in these areas.
Eyewitnesses said the hill resort Sanasar saw a heavy rush of tourists since Thursday morning as they were expecting snowfall at the end month of calendar year 2022.
The Nathatop Peak and Sanasar slopes witnessed light snowfall on Thursday afternoon and the tourists, especially on a Mata Vaishno Devi yatra, were seen in Patnitop and Sanasar. The light snowfall in the upper reaches brought down the temperature to bone chilling cold, compelling the residents across the district to wear heavy woolen clothes.
The shopkeepers of Batote, Ramban, Banihal, Gool, and Ramsu preferred to shut shutters much earlier than usual due to the cold.
Meanwhile, heavy snowfall started in Mahu Mangit and upper reaches of the district.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ramban Mussarat Islam, in view of the adverse weather advisory issued for the next 18 hours directed all the district officers, SDMs, tehsildars, and other concerned agencies to remain in a state of high alert and keep on monitoring operations of their field teams so that people do not face any problems in case of snow or rainfall.
All the officers were asked to remain stationed at their respective headquarters compulsorily and share hourly reports with effect from Friday morning till weather improves.
Project Director National Highway Authority of India, PIU, Ramban was advised to keep his road clearance teams and machines on a standby mode in view of the prediction of shooting stones and landslides on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.