Fresh snowfall in upper reaches, light rain in plains across Ramban

Ramban: The higher reaches of Ramban district witnessed light snowfall at Nathatop, Jawahar Tunnel, and Mahu Mangit areas of Khari tehsil on Thursday.

Reports received from Nathtop, Mahu Mangit, Jawahar Tunnel, and Nowgam area of Banihal said one to two inches of snow was recorded in these areas.

Eyewitnesses said the hill resort Sanasar saw a heavy rush of tourists since Thursday morning as they were expecting snowfall at the end month of calendar year 2022.