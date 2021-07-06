From employees to contractors| VRS helps 2 RTC employees take a new career path

Jammu: Distressed with financial instability and poor chances of economic prosperity, two employees of J&K (State) Road Transport Corporation like other colleagues took Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) in 2010.
However, unlike others, these two employees and close friends were initially undecided about their future plans but they were not ready to continue with the RTC leading to their VRS.
With the guidance of their friends, one of them tried his hands as a contractor and it was a success for him.
Muhammad Yasin was a conductor of RTC who took VRS in 2010 and began his journey with an uncertain future.
“My son was already working as a contractor. I started working with him,” Yasin, a resident of Neel in Banihal, Ramban told Greater Kashmir.
“We were getting our salaries after months of delay. It was not possible to support my family in such circumstances. I had joined service in RTC in 1979 and quit my job in 2010,” he said.
Yasin said that some of his colleagues were promoted but he continued to work in the same position with no promotion.
Later, he decided to quit the job voluntarily.
“I am satisfied with the decision. The decision to work as a contractor was good. At least, I am able to bear the expenses of my family now,” he said.
On his retirement, Yasin said, they were given around Rs 8 to 9 lakh by the corporation and this investment laid the basis for his economic independence.
He said he was working with his longtime friend and former colleague Jasbir Singh.
Both retired RTC J&K employees joined hands to support each other and work together.
“We were facing difficult days in RTC due to irregular release of monthly salaries. We used to get salaries after 6 months or more,” said Jasbir Singh, who initially worked as a property dealer and later became a contractor.
He said that their financial condition had improved and they are able to support their families.
“We were given salary in installments in the corporation,” he said recalling hardships in life.