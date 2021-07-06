From employees to contractors| VRS helps 2 RTC employees take a new career path

Jammu: Distressed with financial instability and poor chances of economic prosperity, two employees of J&K (State) Road Transport Corporation like other colleagues took Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) in 2010.

However, unlike others, these two employees and close friends were initially undecided about their future plans but they were not ready to continue with the RTC leading to their VRS.

With the guidance of their friends, one of them tried his hands as a contractor and it was a success for him.