Fully prepared to thwart any misadventure by enemy: IG BSF

Jammu: Border Security Force (BSF) Inspector General Jammu Frontier D K Boora Saturday said that though the situation along the International Border was under control yet the border force was fully prepared to thwart any misadventure from the adversary on the borders with full might.

He was speaking to media on the sidelines of the Passing Out Parade and attestation ceremony of 147 recruits from 22 states of India, held at BSF Subsidiary Training Centre (STC) in Udhampur.

These recruits were inducted into the BSF today after 44 weeks of rigorous training.