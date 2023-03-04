Fully prepared to thwart any misadventure by enemy: IG BSF

Jammu: Border Security Force (BSF) Inspector General Jammu Frontier D K Boora Saturday said that though the situation along the International Border was under control yet the border force was fully prepared to thwart any misadventure from the adversary on the borders with full might.
He was speaking to media on the sidelines of the Passing Out Parade and attestation ceremony of 147 recruits from 22 states of India, held at BSF Subsidiary Training Centre (STC) in Udhampur.
These recruits were inducted into the BSF today after 44 weeks of rigorous training.
BSF IG said that the attempts continued to be made from across the border to infiltrate to this side but alert (BSF) troops deployed on the border foiled them (attempts) and would continue to do so.
He said that on the whole, the situation was peaceful and well under control. “Any misadventure from across the border would not be allowed to succeed. It would be dealt with sternly and befittingly,” he said.
“BSF is a diverse force and has been assigned the responsibility to protect the borders with Bangladesh and western parts. Our troops perform their duty with dedication and professionalism. I assure the countrymen that our borders are fully secure,” IG Boora said.