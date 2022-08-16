Function held at Gandhi College Raipur Jammu

Jammu: A well attended and graceful function was held at Gandhi College Raipur Jammu to celebrate the 76 Independence Day on Monday.

According to a press note, Prof B L Zutshi, President Hindu Education Society Kashmir (HESK) and prominent social activist of the state was the chief guest

It was attended by sarpanchs and members of panchayat apart from E B members faculty and the students. Prof B L Zutshi hoisted the national flag.

He highlighted the idea of India and Great contribution of freedom fighters like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawahar Lal Nehru, Sardar Patel, Maulana Azad and Subash Chander Bose and lakhs of freedom fighters.

Prof Zutshi stressed upon the plurality and diversity of the nation as its hallmark as a great nation. “With the technological progress ,it is imperative that we are tolerant and believe in the liberalism and respect each others’ point of view,”he said.Panchayat chief assured of all help to the institution and to the society

Principal of the college Talashi presented the welcome address.