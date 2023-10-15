Functioning of Cooperative Department reviewed

Jammu, Oct 15: Commissioner Secretary Co-operative department, Yasha Mudgal today chaired a meeting with senior officers to review the functioning of department at Civil Secretariat here.
Registrar, Co-operative Societies, J&K, Additional Registrar, Co-operative Societies, Jammu, Additional Secretary Cooperative, Joint Registrar, Co-operative Societies, Special/Audit, Deputy Director, Planning Cooperative, Deputy Registrars and other concerned officers attended the meeting while as Kashmir based officers attended the meeting through virtual mode.
During the meeting, threadbare discussions were held on various issues pertaining to the department including progress made on Registration of new Cooperative Societies, revival of defunct Co-operative Societies and progress on CAPEX expenditures.
Registrar, Co-operative Societies, J&K, briefed the Commissioner Secretary about present status of Super Bazaars/construction of new Super Bazaars at Kathua, Kupwara, Ganderbal, Kishtwar and Poonch and Shopian, present status of Divisional/ District level status of audit paras and as well as progress on conducting of audit of Cooperative Societies.
He also briefed the Commissioner Secretary on the present status of documentation of Societies’ performance and success stories besides progress made on amalgamation of J&K Cooperative Societies Act, 1989 and J&K self reliant Act 1999 into one Act.
The Registrar also briefed the Commissioner Secretary about the progress made on revival plan of Cooperative training institutes, election of Cooperative societies and status of insurance cover of the members.
Addressing the officers, the Commissioner Secretary exhorted upon them to expedite the process of working and revival of department and set monthly targets so that all ongoing works and targets of the department be completed in a time bound manner.