Further division of J&K against Dogra ethos, history: Rana

Jammu: National Conference Provincial President Devender Singh Rana today said that protagonists of the further division of Jammu and Kashmir are against the proud Dogra ethos and history.
According to a statement Rana while interacting with a delegation from Katra said “We must not forget the valour of Gen Zorawar Singh who extended the boundaries up to Tibet, bravery of Brig Rajinder Singh who fought till the last man in defending the country in Uri sector in 1947 and Brig Ghansara Singh, who remained captive in Gilgit for defending the territory.”
Rana said that unique in nature and inclusive in character, Jammu and Kashmir has to shine, prosper and progress as a single entity. He recalled the great role of Dogras in maintaining unity of their State by ensuring equitable development and assuaging the socio-economic and cultural aspirations of the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.
In such a backdrop, those voicing in favour of the further division of the already divided former state of the Dogras speaks of their myopic political understanding and divisive mindset. Such tendencies are needed to be curbed and nipped in the bud, he said, adding that the secular and democratic people will have to play their useful and crucial role in this regard.