Further division of J&K against Dogra ethos, history: Rana

Jammu: National Conference Provincial President Devender Singh Rana today said that protagonists of the further division of Jammu and Kashmir are against the proud Dogra ethos and history.

According to a statement Rana while interacting with a delegation from Katra said “We must not forget the valour of Gen Zorawar Singh who extended the boundaries up to Tibet, bravery of Brig Rajinder Singh who fought till the last man in defending the country in Uri sector in 1947 and Brig Ghansara Singh, who remained captive in Gilgit for defending the territory.”