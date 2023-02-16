Gandhi Memorial College Jammu to start 5 skill improvement courses for students

Gurugram: A historic agreement has been signed between Shri Vishwakarma Skill University and Hindu Education Society Kashmir.
Short-term courses will be run at Gandhi Memorial College in the 80-year-old Hindu Education Society Kashmir in collaboration with Shri Vishwakarma Skill University. It is one of the oldest education societies in Jammu and Kashmir.
Through this MoU, important work will be done in the direction of opening new avenues of skill education and employment in Jammu and Kashmir. Thousands of youth of the UT will be made skilled. To implement this, the faculty of Jammu and Kashmir will be trained and they will be imparted with skill education.
This will benefit thousands of students from all over Jammu and Kashmir. On Thursday, in the presence of Vice Chancellor of the University Raj Nehru. Registrar Prof. R.S. Rathore and President of Hindu Education Society Prof. BL Zutshi signed the MoU.
The Hindu Education Society Kashmir came into existence before the independence of the country and did remarkable work in the field of education in Jammu and Kashmir.
The Society-run Gandhi Memorial College has given many big personalities to the country. The society has now taken the initiative to promote skill education considering the need of the time.
In this series, an MoU has been signed with Shri Vishwakarma Skill University, the country’s first State Skill University. It is a happy coincidence when the President of Hindu Education Society Kashmir, Prof. B. L. Zutshi was signing this MoU with Shri Vishwakarma Skill University, his student Raj Nehru stood in front of him as Vice Chancellor.
Prof Zutshi said with great enthusiasm that Raj Nehru is a unique example of what our education society has given to the society. “I am very happy to have my student as a Vice-Chancellor and to sign this MoU with his own university. For this, he also congratulated Raj Nehru, Vice Chancellor of Shri Vishwakarma Skill University and Prof. R.S. Rathore was appreciated.”
Zutshi said that this initiative will benefit thousands of students from all over the Jammu division.
Raj Nehru, VC Shri Vishwakarma Skill University said that “we are looking forward to promoting skill education in all the states of the country.” After the MoU was signed with Hindu Education Society Kashmir five short term courses will be run there for the students.
Vice Chancellor Raj Nehru said that with this exercise, a good environment will be created for skill education and self-employment in Jammu and Kashmir.
The MoU of Shri Vishwakarma Skill University with Hindu Education Society Kashmir will prove to be very decisive for the career of the youth.
Teachers associated with technical education of Jammu and Kashmir will be made more efficient by training them. Along with this, the institutions and “youth of Jammu and Kashmir will be strongly linked with the industry so that they can take advantage of new employment opportunities.”
Vice Chancellor Raj Nehru said that “we have also reserved two seats in all courses in our university for the students of Jammu and Kashmir.” Students there can also come here and do courses regularly. On this occasion, he also shared his memorable experiences with his teacher Prof Zutshi.
Registrar of Shri Vishwakarma Skill University Prof. R.S. Rathore said that under this MoU, skill education will be promoted in Jammu Division through Gandhi Memorial College. Shri Vishwakarma Skill University will play its role in implementing the short-term programme. In these short-term programmes, five courses including Yoga, Accounting and Finance, Retail and Tele will be offered.
Ambika Patial, Joint Director, Department of Assessment and Certification of the University, said that Shri Vishwakarma Skill University will ensure all kinds of cooperation in implementing these short-term courses. From the design of the course to the training of teachers on the curriculum and evaluation and certification work will be done by Shri Vishwakarma Skill University.
On the occasion, Dean Academic Prof. Jyoti Rana, Joint Director of Industry Integration Vineet Suri, Joint Director of Skill Innovators Foundation Ammar Khan, Business Head of ACD Saroj Mishra, OSD to Vice Chancellor Sanjeev Tayal, Assistant Registrar Shikha Gupta and Isha Warikoo were also present.