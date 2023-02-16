Gandhi Memorial College Jammu to start 5 skill improvement courses for students

In this series, an MoU has been signed with Shri Vishwakarma Skill University, the country’s first State Skill University. It is a happy coincidence when the President of Hindu Education Society Kashmir, Prof. B. L. Zutshi was signing this MoU with Shri Vishwakarma Skill University, his student Raj Nehru stood in front of him as Vice Chancellor.

Prof Zutshi said with great enthusiasm that Raj Nehru is a unique example of what our education society has given to the society. “I am very happy to have my student as a Vice-Chancellor and to sign this MoU with his own university. For this, he also congratulated Raj Nehru, Vice Chancellor of Shri Vishwakarma Skill University and Prof. R.S. Rathore was appreciated.”

Zutshi said that this initiative will benefit thousands of students from all over the Jammu division.

Raj Nehru, VC Shri Vishwakarma Skill University said that “we are looking forward to promoting skill education in all the states of the country.” After the MoU was signed with Hindu Education Society Kashmir five short term courses will be run there for the students.

Vice Chancellor Raj Nehru said that with this exercise, a good environment will be created for skill education and self-employment in Jammu and Kashmir.