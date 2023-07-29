GCW Gandhinagar commemorates Kargil Vijay Diwas

Jammu: The enthusiastic participation of 56 NCC cadets of 2-J&K Girls Bn; 1-J&K Girls Bn. Armed; 1-J&K Naval Srinagar, under the aegis of Dean Students Welfare, Cluster University of Jammu marked the commemoration of Kargil Vijay Diwas here in Padma Shri Padma Sachdev Government College for Women.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the celebrations commenced with a plantation drive in the memory of martyrs and a spirited Unity Run that was flagged off by Jitendra Khajuria, Registrar CLUJ.
The cadets eloquently marched through the vibrant streets, showcasing their dedication and commitment to the nation.
Vice-Chancellor, Bechan Lal, addressed the enthusiastic cadets during the rally, inspiring them to continue their pursuit for excellence.
The young cadets powerfully expressed their views on the significance of Kargil Vijay Diwas and valour and sacrifices of our brave soldiers. The highlight of the programme was the motivational speech delivered by Brig. Gurmeet Singh, who lauded the NCC cadets in keeping the spirit of patriotism alive. His words instilled a sense of pride and responsibility in the hearts of every attendee.
The Principal of the College, Prof Minu Mahajan acknowledged the efforts of cadets and ANOs SLT Neelima G and Suman Bala for stepping forward in a patriotic fervour and zeal to pay reverence to brave hearts, the sons of soil who happily laid their lives for the motherland.