GCW Gandhinagar commemorates Kargil Vijay Diwas

Jammu: The enthusiastic participation of 56 NCC cadets of 2-J&K Girls Bn; 1-J&K Girls Bn. Armed; 1-J&K Naval Srinagar, under the aegis of Dean Students Welfare, Cluster University of Jammu marked the commemoration of Kargil Vijay Diwas here in Padma Shri Padma Sachdev Government College for Women.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the celebrations commenced with a plantation drive in the memory of martyrs and a spirited Unity Run that was flagged off by Jitendra Khajuria, Registrar CLUJ.

The cadets eloquently marched through the vibrant streets, showcasing their dedication and commitment to the nation.