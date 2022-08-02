Gear up to tackle latest trends in terror activities: ADGP Jammu

Jammu: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu zone Mukesh Singh on Tuesday asked all the security agencies to work towards mitigating the threat posed by “the latest trends in terror activities.”

He stated this while addressing a meeting convened with army, BSF, CAPF, intelligence agencies, police security wing and civil administration in the run-up to the Independence Day and discussed the arrangements being planned in view of the present security scenario of Jammu region.

During the meeting, a detailed briefing was given by SSP Jammu and SSP Security through power point presentation regarding proposed deployment by district police and security wing at and around the venue and in Jammu district for smooth and peaceful conduct of the Independence Day celebrations.

Thereafter, a detailed briefing was given by all officers present in the meeting on overall security assessment and emerging threat perception. ADGP Jammu zone Mukesh Singh in his address highlighted the latest trends in terror activities and urged each agency to work towards mitigating the threat.