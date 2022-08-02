Gear up to tackle latest trends in terror activities: ADGP Jammu

Jammu: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu zone Mukesh Singh on Tuesday asked all the security agencies to work towards mitigating the threat posed by “the latest trends in terror activities.”
He stated this while addressing a meeting convened with army, BSF, CAPF, intelligence agencies, police security wing and civil administration in the run-up to the Independence Day and discussed the arrangements being planned in view of the present security scenario of Jammu region.
During the meeting, a detailed briefing was given by SSP Jammu and SSP Security through power point presentation regarding proposed deployment by district police and security wing at and around the venue and in Jammu district for smooth and peaceful conduct of the Independence Day celebrations.
Thereafter, a detailed briefing was given by all officers present in the meeting on overall security assessment and emerging threat perception. ADGP Jammu zone Mukesh Singh in his address highlighted the latest trends in terror activities and urged each agency to work towards mitigating the threat.
He stressed on anti-drone measures, border deployment grid, launching of offensive operations in Rajouri and Kishtwar, besides preventive measures in other districts.
Joint nakas at vulnerable locations and at inter district boundaries were also stressed upon.
While maintaining a high level of alertness and while preparing for August 15, he stressed, “We should also ensure the peaceful culmination of Amar Nath Ji Yatra.”
ADGP also stressed on implementing the “Har Ghar Tiranga” programme and suggested that the bands of army, BSF, CRPF and J&K Police should perform every day at important locations within Jammu city and distribute national flags to the people who would gather for the band performance.
The officers attended the meeting included IGP CRPF Jammu Sector, DD IB Jammu, BGS 16 Corps, DIG JSK Range, DIG BSF, DIG CISF, DIG SSB, DIG CRPF, SSP Jammu, Additional DC Jammu, SSP Security, SSP Traffic City, Jammu Commandant IRP 18th Bn, SO to ADGP Jammu Zone, SSP APCR, Jammu SP Ops, Jammu, SP PCR, Jammu, representatives of Special Bureau, 26 Infantry Division, Jammu besides other officers.